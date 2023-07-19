Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey bags brace to propel Ludogorets win in UEFA Champions League qualifiers

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey is off the mark in the 2023-24 season already after netting a brace to propel Ludogorets Razgrad's progress in the UEFA Champions League qualifications.

The former Black Stars forward scored twice as the Bulgarian champions overturned a two-goal deficit with a 4-0 win over FC Ballkani at the Huvepharma Arena.

Ludogorets advanced to the next round with a 4-2 aggregate scoreline on Wednesday night.

Tekpetey opened the scoring of the match as early as the 4th minute after connecting a pass from Norwegian defender Aslak Fonn Witry.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian doubled the advantage for the home side on the stroke of half-time break with his second goal of the night.

Argentinian forward Matias Tissera increased the tally for Ludogorets just a few minutes from the break before substitute Caio Vidal sealed the victory in the 78th minute.

Ludogorets will face Slovenian giants NK Olimpija Ljubljana in the next stage of the Champions League qualifications, which will be played over the next two weeks.