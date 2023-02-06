Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey scoops best foreign player award in Bulgaria

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has been named the best foreign player in the Bulgarian Parva Liga following his sparkling performances last season.

Tekpetey was instrumental for PFC Ludogorets Razgrad as he contributed immensely to their league and Super Cup triumphs at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 25-year-old right winger has also been impressive since the beginning of the 2022-23 season as Ludogorets are placed 2nd and are chasing the league for a record 12th title.

The former Black Stars forward made 24 appearances in the Bulgarian league in the 2021-22 season where he scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists in the process.

In the current campaign, Tekpetey has played 17 matches in the Bulgarian championship having scored 8 goals and providing 4 assists.

The former Schalke 04 player received the coveted award on Sunday at a ceremony which was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

Tekpetey's teammate Kiril Despodov was voted the overall best player of the Bulgarian Parva Liga for the third time after winning it last year and in 2018.