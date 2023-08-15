Ghanaian winger Bonsu Baah's impactful substitution secures victory for Genk

Ghanaian winger Bonsu Baah left an immediate mark on the pitch after being brought on as a substitute, playing a crucial role in Genk's 1-0 triumph over Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

With Genk seeking redemption following two consecutive defeats, the game remained deadlocked as full-time approached. In dire need of a breakthrough, the 18-year-old talent provided the spark his team needed.

A mere two minutes after stepping onto the field, Baah displayed his skill by outfoxing his marker and then taking a decisive tumble. The result was an own goal, as the ball found its way into the net via the post and a touch from Brugge's goalkeeper's back. While the goal was officially credited to the keeper Warleson, Baah's impact did not go unnoticed. His swift intervention came as a rescue for Genk, securing a much-needed victory.

Baah's presence on the pitch was a testament to his capabilities. Having signed a five-year contract with Genk in the summer, he has already made a notable impact with four appearances in the new season. His swift adaptation and contributions highlight his potential as a dynamic force within the team.