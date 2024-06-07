Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu backs Ghana to secure 2026 World Cup qualification

German-born Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu has extended his best wishes to the Black Stars as they aim to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Ghana on Thursday broke a seven-game winless streak with a crucial victory over Mali in their latest qualifier, boosting their chances of advancing to the tournament.

Manu, who was initially called up to the Black Stars by CK Akonnor in 2022 for World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa, observed both games from the stands and did not make his debut.

Despite his absence from Otto Addo's recent squad selections, Manu has expressed his eagerness to rejoin the national team and contribute to their future successes.

“I am ever ready to play for Ghana. As long as I am fit and available, I am ready to honour any call by the coach and the Ghana Football Association,” Manu told JoySports.

In addition to expressing his readiness to return, Manu encouraged the public to support the Black Stars in their ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

“I wish the team well and hope the public also supports the team in the upcoming games as they work to secure qualification,” he added.

Currently a free agent at 26, Manu faced a challenging season with Bundesliga club Darmstadt, where injuries limited his playing time. Despite these setbacks, his determination to return to the field and represent Ghana remains strong.