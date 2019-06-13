Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu reveals reason for joining SV Darmstadt

Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu says he joined Bundesliga II side SV Darmstadt because it will provide him the opportunity to develop as a young player.

The 22 year old joined Darmstadt on a free transfer after terminating contract with third-tier side Hallescher FC.

"The presented concept of the club as well as the game idea, especially in the last months of last season have promised me a lot," he told the club's official website.

"I see good prospects for my development here with the lilies and I am convinced that Darmstadt is the right club for me," he added.

The German born Ghanaian signed a deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Manu played 62 times for Hallescher FC scoring 6 goals and making eight assists in his two year stay in Southern Hasse.

Manager of Darmstadt SV Carsten Wehlmann is delighted by the arrival of the speedy winger insisting his acquisition will add some quality to his side.

"Braydon Manu brings a lot of pace and punch and has already played many professional games for his age. Braydon has become a regular in Halle last season, proving his qualities and talent. We believe he can give new impetus to our game forward with his skills," Carsten said.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin