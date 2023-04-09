GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu scores and provides assist in Darmstadt's win over Paderborn

Published on: 09 April 2023
Braydon Manu produced a Man of the Match performance as SV Darmstadt defeated Paderborn in the Bundesliga 2 on Sunday. 

The Ghanaian winger served the assist for Matthias Bader's opener in the 35th minute before netting the winner in the second-half.

Just before half-time Paderborn pulled one back through Florent Muslija.

Manu has been in sensational form this season for Darmstadt, netting six goals and providing six assist in 22 Bundesliga 2 games.

Mathias Honsak replaced Manu with 20 minutes remaining at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor.

The victory sees the Lillies open a six point lead at the top of the table and will secure automatic promotion should they finish the season at the summit.

 

