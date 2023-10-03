Ghanaian winger Charles Sagoe Jr reflects on Arsenal debut against Brentford

English-born Ghanaian forward, Charles Sagoe Jr has shared his excitement after making his senior debut for Arsenal in the EFL Cup against Brentford.

Sagoe Jr started as the Gunners defeated Brentford at the G-Tech Community Park to advance to the next stage of the Carabao Cup.

According to the 19-year-old, he was encouraged by the staff, his U19 teammates as well as the coaches to keep working hard following his return to training the next day.

“I must have came into training the other day, after I made my debut, and the staff, the kitchen staff, the coaches, my teammates, they were all so ecstatic for me,” he told the arsenal.com.

“The love and support that they gave me when I came into the building was honestly amazing and I’m very grateful that they gave me that.

“Picking up the win and moving onto the next round against a tough Brentford side, seeing them on TV - the likes of Mbeumo and Wissa - who are very technical players, to come up against them, I was glad to help the team win and onto the next round.

“Playing with the first team with Arsenal is a massive achievement but I would like more and more experiences and opportunities so I’m going to keep on working hard and hopefully I’ll get one of those opportunities again.”