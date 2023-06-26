Ghanaian winger Christian Conteh departs Feyenoord as contract expires

Promising Ghanaian winger Christian Conteh has bid farewell to Feyenoord after his contract with the Dutch club reached its conclusion.

The 23-year-old joined Feyenoord in 2020 from St Pauli.

He spent the previous season on loan at Dynamo Dresden, but Feyenoord has decided not to extend his contract, making him a free agent in the transfer market.

Conteh showcased his skills during his loan spell at Dynamo Dresden, impressing with his performances in the Bundesliga 3.

Over the course of the season, he featured in 26 matches, netting three goals and providing three assists for his teammates. His contributions played a significant role in Dynamo Dresden's campaign.

News of Conteh's availability on the market has attracted attention from several clubs. However, it appears that a reunion with Dynamo Dresden could be on the horizon, as the German side have expressed interest in securing his services once again.

The winger's successful loan spell with the club has likely played a part in their desire to retain his talents for the upcoming season.

Conteh's departure from Feyenoord marks a new chapter in his career, as he seeks to continue his development and make an impact at a new club.

With his skills, pace, and ability to contribute to both goals and assists, he possesses the potential to thrive in the competitive world of professional football.