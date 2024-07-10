Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei in talks with Standard Liege over possible transfer

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has begun negotiations with Belgian side Standard Liege regarding a potential transfer during the current window.

The 30-year-old winger is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract with German club Bochum.

After both parties mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the season, Antwi-Adjei has been on the lookout for a new club ahead of the 2024/25 football season. He arrived in Belgium on Tuesday to hold discussions with Standard Liege about a possible move this summer.

Sources from Footballghana.com indicate that the 30-year-old is close to finalizing talks to join the Belgian Jupiler Pro League club after departing Bochum. If terms are agreed upon, Antwi-Adjei is expected to sign with Standard Liege soon.

Last season, the dynamic Ghanaian winger made 25 appearances for Bochum, contributing two goals and two assists. His efforts were crucial as Bochum narrowly avoided relegation.

Antwi-Adjei's potential move to Standard Liege would mark a new chapter in his career, bringing his pace and experience to the Belgian league.