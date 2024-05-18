Ghanaian Winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei on target despite Bochum's 4-1 defeat to Werder Bremen

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored a consolation goal for Bochum in their 4-1 defeat to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Antwi-Adjei was introduced in the 77th minute, replacing Maximilian Wittek at the Wohninvest. However, his late goal in the 85th minute was not enough to prevent Bochum from slipping to 16th place in the table, a position confirmed by Union Berlin's late victory in a parallel match against SC Freiburg.

The goals on Saturday afternoon were scored by Werder captain Marco Friedl in the 6th minute, Anthony Jung in the 78th, Jens Stage in the 80th, and Romano Schmid in the 88th. Antwi-Adjei's goal was the only one for Bochum.

With this defeat, Bochum now faces the prospect of relegation after three years in the Bundesliga. They will have to play a relegation playoff match against Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf to determine their fate.

The Ghanaian winger has made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Meanwhile Bayer Leverkusen on the other hand completed the season without a single defeat.