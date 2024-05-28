Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei secures Bundesliga survival with Vfl Bochum

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has played a role in helping VfL Bochum escape relegation after their dramatic victory over Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf in the German Bundesliga playoff on Monday.

Despite being an unused substitute in the decisive match, Antwi-Adjei's contributions throughout the season were crucial as Bochum overturned a 3-0 deficit from the first leg to maintain their status in the German top-flight.

Bochum faced a daunting challenge after succumbing to a heavy defeat at home in the first leg of the playoff last Friday. However, they mounted an incredible comeback away from home.

Germany international Philipp Hofmann netted a brace, and Kevin StÃ¶ger added the third goal, bringing the aggregate score to 3-3 after both legs.

The tie was decided by a penalty shootout, where Bochum triumphed over DÃ¼sseldorf to secure their place in the Bundesliga for the upcoming season.

Antwi-Adjei's overall contributions to Bochum's campaign were significant, even though he didn't feature in the playoff match. The 30-year-old Ghanaian attacker made 27 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

As his contract is set to expire next month, it remains uncertain whether Antwi-Adjei will continue with Bochum or move on to a new challenge.

His performances have undoubtedly been integral to Bochum's fight for survival, and the club will look to build on this momentum in the next league campaign.