Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei set to extend contract with VFL Bochum

Bundesliga club VfL Bochum is gearing up for a contract extension with their winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei, as his current deal is set to expire next summer.

According to reports from Sport Bild, the 29-year-old winger is poised to put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

Discussions regarding this contract extension are on the horizon, and it appears that both parties are keen on continuing their partnership, suggesting a positive outcome.

Antwi-Adjei's arrival at VfL Bochum in May 2021, coincided with the club's promotion to the Bundesliga as he signed a contract that would keep him with the club until 2024, arriving on a free transfer from SC Paderborn.

Since joining the Blues in 2021, the Ghanaian winger has made a significant impact, featuring in 65 matches across all competitions. During this time, he has found the back of the net four times and provided 12 crucial assists.

Despite VfL Bochum's challenging start to the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, which included a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich on matchday 5, where they were thrashed 7-0, the club currently stands 14th in the league table with three points.

Looking ahead, VfL Bochum will be facing Borussia Mönchengladbach in their upcoming league fixture.