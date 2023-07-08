Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah begins pre-season with Genk

Ghanaian teen sensation, Christopher Bonsu Baah has started training with new club KRC Genk.

The 18-year-old joined his new teammates for pre-season on Friday after sealing a long-term deal with the Belgium giants.

The youngster went through a series of drills and ball work under the supervision of the coach.

Bonsu Baah, who is highly rated following his explosive performances during his three month spell with Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg, is expected to play a key role at Genk next season.

In just three months of European football, Bonsu Baah did enough to make the top 100 golden boy award nominees list.

“I have known the club for some time. When I was little, I played on FIFA with KRC Genk because of players like De Bruyne & Courtois," said an excited Baah after completing his move.

"When I heard about KRC Genk's interest, I didn't hesitate for a second, despite interest from other teams. Being part of the club myself now feels like the right choice at the right time. I can't wait to develop further," he added.