Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah joins Belgium giants KRC Genk

Talented Ghanaian teen, Christopher Bonsu Baah has joined Belgium giants KRC Genk in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old signed a five-year deal to join Genk from Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg.

“I have known the club for some time. When I was little, I played on FIFA with KRC Genk because of players like De Bruyne & Courtois. When I heard about KRC Genk's interest, I didn't hesitate for a second, despite interest from other teams. Being part of the club myself now feels like the right choice at the right time. I can't wait to develop further," said the winger after completing his move.

Bonsu Baah will wear the number 90 jersey at Genk.

The former Shooting Stars player showed enormous potential in his three months in the Norwegian league, where he scored a goal and provided an assist in 12 matches.

His performances were enough to earn him a spot in the top 100 nominees for the Golden Boy award.

“As a flank attacker, he is a real dribbler who, in combination with his speed, is only too happy to face a one-on-one confrontation with a defender. His physical parameters are also unseen for his age,” explains Dimitri de Condé, the head of football at Genk.

“Christopher's qualities fit perfectly into our club's vision of football. We are absolutely thrilled that we were able to convince him of our project and can't wait to get started with him. At KRC Genk he finds himself in the ideal environment to take the next steps in his career before he makes the transition to the European top," he added.

Bonsu Baah will join compatriot Joseph Paintsil at Genk for the upcoming campaign.