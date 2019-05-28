Ghanaian winger David Atanga ready to take "big step" in his career after loan spell at Greuther Furth

Former Ghana U-20 star David Atanga says he is yet to decide on his future as he stays torn between returning to Austrian giants Red Bull Salsburg and extending his loan stint at Bundesliga II Gruether Furth.

The 23-year old ended his loan spell at the German side last week after the last game of the season.

However, the speedy winger reveals his next destination will be based on play time.

“For me I think am ready to make a big step now, when I was young I was just waiting for the right time but now am almost 23 years so I think I am ready, I want to make a better step for my career now,” he told on GHone.

“If am with Red Bull then I prefer to play with Red Bull because we play internationally, we play in Europa League, for example next season they are playing in the Champions League.

"So I prefer there but to be there and not to play is something else, then I prefer to go to Germany and have my playing time because at the end of the day I need the playing time more than anything else.”

Atanga played 32 games for Gruether Furth in all competition, scoring a goal and providing seven assists.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin