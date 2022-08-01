Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghanaian winger David Atanga scores brace in Oostende 2-1 win against Mechelen

Published on: 01 August 2022
Ghanaian forward David Atanga scored a brace as Oostende recorded a 2-1 win against Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The former Admira forward displayed a stellar performance in the game played at the Diaz Arena.

The 25-year-old broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with his first goal of the season.

David Atanga scored again in the 43rd minute to seal the win for the homeside at the Diaz Arena.

After recess Mechelen wanted to stage a comeback and reduced the deficit in the 75th minute through Thibault Peyre.

Oostende held onto the lead to secure their first win of the season for the 2022/23 season.

Oostende play away to Charleroi in their next game on August 6, 2022.

 

