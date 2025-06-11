Ghanaian winger Davis Asante joins Jahn Regensburg from Werder Bremen

SSV Jahn Regensburg have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign with the signing of promising German-born Ghanaian winger Davis Asante from Werder Bremen II.

The 22-year-old has agreed to a deal that will keep him at the club until 2027.

He heads to the 3. Liga side after an impressive spell in the Regionalliga Nord, where he recorded seven goal contributions across 14 matches.

His form was instrumental in maintaining Bremen’s strong performance following their promotion from the Bremenliga.

During that promotion campaign, Asante starred with nine goals and seven assists in just 14 appearances.

A native of Bremen, Asante began his youth career at SC Borgfeld before moving to Werder Bremen’s academy at age 12.

He steadily advanced through the club’s youth system and even earned two caps for Germany’s U16 national team, highlighting his early talent.

At Regensburg, Asante reunites with former Bremen teammate Dejan Galjen as he embarks on a new chapter in professional football.

Sharing his excitement about the move, Asante said:

"I’m excited to be here in Regensburg and I’m ready to give my all for the team. SSV Jahn has a family spirit and values that resonate with me.

"Speaking with Achim Beierlorzer and coach Michael Wimmer gave me a strong sense of confidence - I feel like this is the right environment for me. I can’t wait to meet the team and begin preparing for the season ahead."