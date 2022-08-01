Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghanaian winger Davis Mensah set to leave Italian club Pordenone

Published on: 01 August 2022
Ghanaian winger Davis Mensah is set to leave Pordenone in the Italian Serie C amid strong interest from other clubs.

Pordenone will play in Serie C in 2022/23 after being relegated from Serie B the previous season.

The 30-year-old, who made 15 appearances for Pordenone last season, is expected to leave the club before the start of the new season.

According to reports, the former Triestina player is being tracked by two clubs in Italy's second division.

Catania, who plays in Serie D, are said to be interested in signing the attacker.

Mensah was born to Ghanaian parents in Bussolengo, Italy. Neither Italy nor Ghana have invited him at any level.

 

