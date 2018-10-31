Ghanaian winger Elton Acolatse happy with progress at Sint-Truiden

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse has expressed satisfaction at his progress at Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

The 23 year old's career has been hampered by injuries in the past but he is currently enjoying a good campaign in the Jupiler league after joining Sint Truiden on loan from Club Brugge.

The winger impressed in Sint-Truiden's 2-2 draw against his parent club on Sunday. He was deployed at the left back role where he enjoyed the battle with former teammate Clinton Mata.

"As a wing-back you also have to redecorate your defensive tasks, which I did well", Acolatse looks back on Saturday. "There were some duels with Clinton Mata, nice player."

"At Club Brugge I had a good start during the preparation in 2017, but I was injured by the adductors, which I have been struggling with for a long time."

"At Sint-Truiden I had a lot of injuries in the beginning, it was not until the second half of the season that I was able to show, but it was perhaps too late for Club Brugge, but I'm just trying hard work."