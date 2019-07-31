Ghanaian winger Eric Asamoah-Frimpong retained as Niger Tornadoes release 11 players

Former Ghana U-20 winger Eric Asamoah-Frimpong will continue his club career at Niger Tornadoes after he was retained by the club, who have announced the release of 11 players from their squad ahead of their first-round Caf Confederation Cup tie against Santoba Conakry.

Frimpong, who joined Tornadoes from Kuwaiti side Al-Nasr is among eight players not sacked by the Nigerian club.

The major shake-up is believed to have been a result of the club's failure to win the Federation Cup.

In the 2019 Federation Cup final, the Ikon Allah Boys lost 4-3 on penalties to Kano Pillars, the second time in three years they have finished as runners-up in the competition.