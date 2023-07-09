Ghanaian winger Eric Ocansey joins KSK Lierse in Belgium

Ghanaian winger Eric Ocansey has embarked on a new chapter in his career by signing a two-year contract with Belgian Challenger Pro League club KSK Lierse.

The 25-year-old completed the move to Lierse on a free transfer after his contract with Kortrijk expired.

Ocansey, who previously played at the Aspire Academy, spent the previous season on loan at Waasland Beveren, where he made nine appearances.

Despite limited playing time, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity and is excited about the fresh start at Lierse.

Taking to Facebook, Ocansey shared his enthusiasm for the new journey, stating, "New chapter, new family, new beginning. Thank you, Lierse, for this opportunity. Happy to be part of the family." The winger is eager to contribute to the club's success and embrace his role within the team.

Prior to his time at Kortrijk and Waasland Beveren, Ocansey also featured for KAS Eupen, showcasing his versatility and skill on the field. With his move to KSK Lierse, Ocansey hopes to make a significant impact and continue his development as a player.