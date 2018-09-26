Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante on target for Al Jazira in win over Ajman FC

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante registered his name on the scoresheet for Al Jazira in their 5-1 win over Ajman FC in the United Arab Emirates top flight league on Tuesday.

The former FC Nordsjaelland wideman extended the score line for the Black and White lads in the 43rd minute after Ali Mabkhout has opened the floodgate on the 7th minute.

Further goals were scored by Khalifa Alhammadi, Leonardo Pereira and Khalfan Mubarak as Adel Hermach got the consolation goal for Ajman FC on the 79th minute.

Asante was replaced by former Arsenal youth star Nacer Barazite after enjoying 73 minutes on the pitch.

He has netted three goals in his 5 appearances for Al Jazira FC since joining in the summer.