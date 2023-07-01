Ghanaian winger Ernest Ohemeng completes move to Spanish club Marbella

Ghanaian winger Ernest Ohemeng has completed his transfer to Spanish club Marbella, embarking on a new chapter in his football career.

Ohemeng has signed a one-year contract with the club after departing from Villanovense, a Spanish fourth-tier team, where he gave a good account in 34 appearances. He managed three goals.

Ohemeng's decision to join Marbella comes after a successful period in the Spanish football scene, having previously showcased his skills at clubs such as Mirandes, Salamanca, and Tarazona.

Before his time in Spain, the winger spent four years honing his talents in Portugal, gaining valuable professional experience.

He began his career at Ghanaian lower-tier club Cheetah FC before joining the youth side of Rio Ave in 2014, where he trained to make a breakthrough in the football scene.

Ohemeng has not represented Ghana at any level. Given the trajectory of his career, it appears unlikely that he will do so anytime soon.

Nevertheless, his move to Marbella presents him with a fresh opportunity to continue his development and contribute to the success of the Spanish club.