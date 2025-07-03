GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian winger Eugene Ansah extends contract with FC Ashdod

Published on: 03 July 2025
Ghanaian forward Eugene Ansah has extended his contract at Israeli outfit FC Ashdod ahead of the upcoming season. 

The 30-year-old signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2027.

Ansah joined Ashdod in February 2025 and became a mainstay at Ashdod, playing a significant role in the 2024/25 campaign.

"We continue to strengthen the team: Eugene Ansah has signed with the club for two more years. The Ghanaian attacking player joined the club last February and immediately became a mainstay in the team's lineup. At the peak of crunch time, in the final five rounds of the season - Ansah was involved in four crucial goals that led us to stay in the league," wrote the club confirming his new contract. .

The former Dallas FC striker who has landed in Israel for pre-season expressed excitement extending his deal.

"Very happy to continue in Ashdod, a place I connected with from the very first moment. Very proud that we accomplished the important task last season, and I am confident we will achieve great things in the new season," he said. 

