Ghanaian winger Evans Mensah scores as HJK thump Lahti in Finland

Ghanaian winger Evans Mensah was on target for HJK Helsinki as they thumped Lahti in the Finnish top flight league on Saturday.

The 21-year old scored his side's 4th goal as they thrashed Lahti 4-0 in the Veikkausliiga at the Sonera Stadium.

Riku Riski opened the scoring for the home side with just 18 minutes into the game after a corner kick was poorly cleared by the Lahti defence.

Petteri Forsell doubled the lead three minutes later before Ruki added his second on the stroke of half time to make it 3-0 before the break.

Mensah, who started the put the icing on the cake with a fine finish two minutes after the break.

The former Inter Allies attacker was then replaced in the 79th minute by Sekou Camara.

Evans Mensah has now scored five goals in 11 games in the Finnish top flight league this season.

