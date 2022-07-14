Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu's move to Troyes falls through over high wage demand

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu's move to French outfit Troyes has fallen through.

The Anderlecht forward failed to reach an agreement with the club following his high wage demands.

Troyes came close to beating Marseille for the services of the Ghanaian forward after negotiations with Anderlecht.

Amuzu has two years remaining on his Anderlecht contract and looks set to continue his career in Belgium.

Last season, the winger netted 9 goals in 37 matches for the Purple and Whites.

Aside from Marseille, Nice are also said to have contacted the players’ agents.

Amuzu is valued at €5.5 million by Transfermarkt, but Anderlecht may be forced to sell him for less because he is not regular.