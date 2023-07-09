Ghanaian winger Francis Cann joins Portuguese side CS Maritimo

After successful negotiations, Ghanaian winger Francis Cann has been unveiled as a new signing by Portuguese club CS Maritimo.

The 25-year-old agreed to terms with his new club on a two-year contract that will keep him with the club until 2025.

Cann becomes Maritimo's seventh acquisition, with the club looking to return to the Portuguese top flight after being relegated last season.

The Ghanaian international is anticipated to play a significant part for his club as they want to return to the top flight as soon as possible.

Cann has left fellow Portuguese club Vizela after a six-year stay. In the 2016/17 season, he joined the club's junior team before being promoted to the senior team, where he played 94 official games and scored 8 goals.

The winger was crucial for Vizela during the 2021/2022 season, as he helped the team gain promotion to the top division. He appeared in 32 games across all competitions, scoring 5 goals.

Cann was loaned out three times during his six-year stay, appearing for Vitória de Guimares' youth squad (2018/19), Mafra (2021/22), and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hazm.