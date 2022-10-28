Ghanaian winger Francis Kyeremeh dreams of playing in Spain

Lithuania-based Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh has revealed his desire of playing in the Spanish La Liga.

Kyeremeh has spent the last three years of his career at Vilnius Žalgiris, where he won the Lithuanian championship three times on a row.

The 25-year-old's current deal with the Lithuanian giants expires in December 2022, making him a free agent in the winter transfer window.

"This is my third year in Lithuania, the time spent here was good, good moments and good experiences, because every year everything is different. Every year the league gets stronger and stronger and I think that's the case this year as well. One day I would like to play in the Spanish Championship. It is a good league, I like the fast football played there, so I would like to try myself there," said the winger on the Interview of the Week show.

Kyeremeh first arrived in Europe in 2015, joining Serbian outfit Jagodina before later playing for Radnik. He also played for Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv.