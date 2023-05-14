Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong elated after scoring brace in Shenzhen FC victory

Ghanaian international Frank Acheampong described Shenzhen FC's win over Dalian Professional FC, in which he scored a brace, as a "great feeling."

Shenzhen FC had to work hard to recover after falling down after only 10 minutes due to Cesar Manzoki's strike.

Acheampong scored just before the completion of the first 45 minutes of the game to restore parity for the home team before the interval.

Deep into the match's stoppage time, Acheampong hit a late winner to capture all three points for the hosts, who won the game 2-1. After the game, he was adjudged the man of the match for his thrilling performance.

He celebrated the victory on Twitter.

“It’s a great feeling to score a brace in our 2:1 win against rivals Dalian Professional FC & also honoured to be voted as the “man of the match,” he wrote.

"We look forward to accumulating more points in our subsequent games!”

