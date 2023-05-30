Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong glad to be nominated for Player of the Week award in Chinese Super League

Shenzhen FC winger Frank Acheampong has expressed his joy and gratitude after being nominated for the prestigious Player of the Week award in the Chinese Super League.

Acheampong's outstanding performance in Shenzhen FC's comeback victory against Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese Super League has garnered attention and admiration from football commentators and fans alike.

The Ghanaian forward's contributions played a vital role in his team's 3-2 victory at their home stadium. The former RSC Anderlecht player orchestrated a remarkable turnaround after Shenzhen FC found themselves trailing by two goals.

Meizhou Hakka took an early lead with Chaosheng Yao's eighth-minute goal, followed by Ximing Pan's strike in the 32nd minute, both assisted by Weihui Rao. Heading into halftime, the visitors held a comfortable 2-0 advantage.

However, Acheampong came through with a splendid finish in the 74th minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1 with sixteen minutes remaining on the clock. Just two minutes later, he provided the assist for Yuan Zhang's equaliser

With only four minutes left in regulation time, Acheampong once again showcased his playmaking abilities by assisting Yue Liu to score the decisive winning goal for Shenzhen FC. The team completed an impressive comeback, securing the match with a 3-2 victory.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Acheampong shared his excitement about the nomination, saying,

"I am glad to be nominated for the Player of the Week award (RD10). A very big thanks to my teammates & the fans for their immense support"

In the 2023 season of the Chinese Super League, the 29-year-old winger has already amassed four goals and two assists in just 10 appearances. His outstanding form and contributions have undoubtedly earned him recognition and admiration, making him a strong contender for the Player of the Week award.