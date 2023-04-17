Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong reacts to Shenzhen FC's first win of new season

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong expressed his excitement on social media following Shenzhen FC's first win of the 2023 Chinese Super League season.

Acheampong played the full 90 minutes as Shenzhen FC defeated Qingdao Hainiu 2-1 on opening day, with Mincheng Yuan and Hujahmat Shahsat scoring for the home team.

After the match, Acheampong tweeted, "First win in our first game of the season God is Good."

Shenzhen FC will look to build on their winning start, and Acheampong will hope to continue his impressive performances throughout the season.