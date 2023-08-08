Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong receives four-match ban in china amid alleged racism

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong has been handed a four-match suspension and fined 40,000 yuan (approximately US$5,580) by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) for his involvement in an altercation during a Chinese Super League match.

The incident, which occurred amid alleged racism, took place during a match between Shenzhen FC and Henan FC on July 28.

Acheampong claimed that he had been subjected to racial abuse, which led to his reaction of punching Chinese defender Gu Cao.

Despite his explanation and the context of alleged racism, Acheampong has been sanctioned by the CFA. The former Black Stars winger will be required to comply with the imposed punishment.

The incident, captured on video, depicts Acheampong punching Gu Cao after being sent to the ground by the defender during the match between Shenzhen FC and Henan FC. The Chinese FA reviewed the case and announced the penalties for both players involved.

In addition to the four-match ban and fine for Acheampong, Gu Cao, who plays as a centre-back for Henan, was also disciplined by the Chinese FA. He was found guilty of "provoking Acheampong with insults" and has received a two-match ban along with a fine of 20,000 yuan.

Acheampong joined Shenzhen FC in April 2021 and has since been a notable contributor to the team's performance. He has registered 18 goals in 63 appearances in the Chinese Super League for the club.