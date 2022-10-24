GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 October 2022
Ghanaian winger Gilbert Koomson delighted after netting winner for Aaeslund against Sandefjord in Norway

Ghanaian winger Gilbert Koomson has reacted to Aeslund's victory over Sandefjord in the Norwegian topflight league. 

The on-loan Bodo/Glimt star scored the winner as Aeslund made it five wins on a row in their home games in the Eliteserien.

Koomson, who came on in the 66th minute netted the game's only goal seven minutes later.

"The smile means a lot. For Aaeslund keep going. Well done boys," wrote the winger on Instagram.

Koomson is on loan from Bodø/Glimt until the end of the current season as he joined in September.

He has a total of 21 appearances in the Norwegian Eliteserien and has scored once and assisted once in the process.

He played 14 matches for Bodø/Glimt before switching to Aalesund where he has managed to make 7 appearances so far.

