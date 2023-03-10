Ghanaian winger Gilbert Koomson joins Norwegian side Sandefjord FC on a two-year contract

Ghanaian winger Gilbert Koomson has joined Norwegian side Sandefjord FC on a two-year contract.

Koomson joins the club from fellow Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, where he had an agreement until the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to Norwegian football having first played in the country in 2013 while on loan at Sogndal.

He subsequently played for Brann, where he scored 11 goals in 72 games, and later spent time in the Turkish Super Lig with Kasimpasa before returning to Norway with Bodø/Glimt.

Koomson’s signing has been welcomed by Sandefjord FC's General Manager, Espen Bugge Pettersen, who expressed his satisfaction with the agreement.

The club's head coach, Hans Erik Ødegaard, has also praised the winger's skills.

"We know that Gilbert and his agent Mikail Adampour v/Tempo Sports Group turned down more profitable offers – both from Norwegian and foreign clubs. We in SF are happy about that.”