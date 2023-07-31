Ghanaian winger Henry Addo praises teammates after brace in MSK Zilina's victory

Ghanaian winger Henry Addo expressed his gratitude towards his teammates for their support and contribution in helping him score a brace during MSK Zilina's 3-1 triumph against Ružomberok in the Slovakian Superliga on the opening weekend of the new season.

"Without my teammates, I wouldn't have been able to score, so credit and thanks go to them too. I haven't played from the start for a long time and I haven't scored a goal in a long time, but I worked on myself and it paid off today," Addo said in a post-match interview.

The talented winger showcased his skills on the field and made a significant impact during the game. His solo effort in the 38th minute gave MSK Zilina the lead in the first half.

Although Ružomberok managed to equalise through Kristof Domonkos after half-time, Addo's impressive performance, coupled with some crucial substitutions, allowed MSK Zilina to regain control of the match.

Addo's second goal, which ultimately secured the victory for the Yellow and Green, was assisted by Patrik Ilko. The atmosphere of the game was further elevated by the chants of the fans, who showed their appreciation for Addo's remarkable performance.

"We wanted to think positive before the game, forget about Thursday and only think about today. Before Thursday, it is an important triumph in terms of confidence," Addo added.

With the win, MSK Zilina now occupy the second position in the league table. The team will now shift their focus to their upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League game against Gent on 3rd August, aiming to build on their early-season success.