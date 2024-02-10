Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman 'happy and proud' to join Brighton

Ibrahim Osman has shared his excitement after completing a move to the English Premier League.

The teen sensation penned a five-year deal to join Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

Osman will complete the 2023/24 campaign in Denmark with FC Nordsjaelland before moving to England in July.

"I am incredibly happy and proud to have been given this opportunity to come to the Premier League. I am obviously very much looking forward to that, but I am also fully aware that my focus right now is 100 percent on performing for FC NordsjÃ¦lland until this summer," he told FC Nordsjaelland's official website.

Despite the excitement of joining Brighton in the summer, Osman remains focused on the rest of the campaign at Nordsjaelland.

"We have an important and exciting spring ahead of us, and I will give everything so that we can win as many games as possible. I want to use every match to fight for the team and at the same time build on my own development so that we can do the best we can and that I can be ready for my next chapter in England when the time comes. Therefore, the spring here at FC NordsjÃ¦lland is not only important for us as a team, but also an important opportunity for me personally," he added.

The exciting winger becomes the latest product of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana to make a move to a top European club.

"After all, I have seen what the other Right to Dream players have achieved. And those were big shoes to fill. Kamaldeen, Kudus, Adingra, Nuamah, Diomande to name some of them. They have all helped to motivate me to go the extra mile to prove how good I am," concluded Osman.