Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman reveals role of Lamptey and Adingra in Brighton move

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman has revealed that he sought advice from fellow countryman Tariq Lamptey before joining Brighton and Hove Albion.

The two players spent time together in the Black Stars camp during World Cup qualifiers, and Lamptey shared valuable insights about the city and club.

In an interview with TV3, Osman said: "It was cool with him in the Black Stars camp... he has been telling me about the city and the club."

Osman is also excited to reunite with Simon Adingra, a former teammate from the Right to Dream Academy who now plays for Brighton.

He reminisced about their shared past, saying: "It was only a few years ago when the two boys were walking the streets of the academy as young footballers with big dreams, and now they will be playing together at the same club."

Osman has been in touch with Adingra, who has shared his positive experiences at Brighton.

Osman expressed his eagerness to connect with his old friend and get started at the new club, saying: "I can't wait to connect with them at the club and get going."

The reunion will surely be a thrilling experience for both players, and Osman is looking forward to this new chapter in his career.