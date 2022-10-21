Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq ecstatic after netting seventh goal of the season for BK Hacken

Former Ghana U17 forward Ibrahim Sadiq has expressed delight after scoring his seventh goal of the season for BK Hacken in the victory over AIK.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring as the Wasps defeated AIK 2-1 at the Friends Arena.

Sadiq netted in back-to-back games for Hacken as they maintained their place at the top of the league.

"Fantastic team performance yesterday and happy to score again. We go again on Sunday," wrote the winger on Instagram.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate scored the opening goal of the game just two minutes after kick-off after receiving a pass from defender Kristoffer Lund.

Teenage midfielder Yasin Ayari was sent off in the 69th minute after receiving a second booking as AIK were reduced to ten men.

Swedish forward Alexander Jeremejeff added the second goal for Hacken five minutes from full-time with an assist from Jamaica forward Blair Turgott.

The home side pulled one back to reduce the deficit in stoppage with when John Guidetti converted a penalty kick.

Sadiq has seven goals and two assists after 16 appearances in the Swedish top division for Hacken this season.