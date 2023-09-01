Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq handed number 11 Jersey at AZ Alkmaar

Exciting young talent Ibrahim Sadiq has been handed the prestigious number 11 jersey at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar following his successful transfer to the Eredivisie side.

The 23-year-old has committed to a five-year contract that will see him don the AZ Alkmaar colours until mid-2028.

Sadiq, a product of the Right to Dream Academy, made the switch from Swedish club BK Hacken to AZ Alkmaar in a deal reportedly worth around €4 million.

The forward's journey to AZ Alkmaar has been marked by impressive statistics, with 19 goals and six assists in 35 appearances over the previous two seasons.

In the current season, he has already notched up an impressive tally of six goals and two assists in just seven European qualification matches.

The winger's remarkable transfer followed a standout performance with BK Hacken, where he scored a crucial brace, securing the Swedish club's place in the Europa League group stage.

Now, Sadiq is poised to continue his European adventure with AZ Alkmaar, who have also earned qualification to the Group stages of the Europa Conference League.