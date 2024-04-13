Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq inspires AZ Alkmaar to victory with goal and assist against Waalwijk

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq produced his best performance for Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar to lead them to a comeback victory against RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate climbed off the bench to serve an assist and score as AZ defeated Waalwijk 3-2 at the AFAS Stadion.

Sadiq made an instant impact after replacing Dave Kwakman in the 62nd minute, delivering the assist for Yukinari Sugawara's strike in the 66th minute.

He went from provider to scorer nine minutes later to level the scores for the host, who were trailing 2-0 at half time to a David Min brace.

Vangelis Pavlidis netted the winner two minutes after Sadiq's strike as AZ collected all points at home.

The Ghana youth international joined AZ Alkmaar in the winter transfer window from BK Hacken and has already made 12 appearances for the club.

Sadiq has scored a goal and provided two assists since joining the club.