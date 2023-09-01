Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq joins Dutch club AZ Alkmaar on five-year deal

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq has secured a significant transfer to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar from BK Hacken.

The talented winger has penned a contract that will keep him with AZ Alkmaar until the middle of 2028.

Sadiq's transfer came after an impressive performance with BK Hacken, where he scored a brace to lead the Swedish club into the Europa League group stage.

The 23-year-old developed his skills at the Right to Dream Academy before making his way to FC Nordsjælland in Denmark in 2018.

Afterwards, Sadiq joined Swedish club BK Häcken, where he showcased his prowess as a forward. With 27 goals and eight assists to his name, Sadiq played a crucial role in BK Häcken's success, helping them become the national champions in 2022 and winning the cup in 2023.

Now, with his move to AZ Alkmaar, Sadiq will have the opportunity to continue his promising career in European football. AZ Alkmaar also secured qualification to the Conference League group stage, promising even more exciting opportunities for the talented Ghanaian winger.