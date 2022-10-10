Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq provides assist for BK Hacken's winner against Djurgarden

Former Ghana U17 star, Ibrahim Sadiq, continued his blistering start to life in Sweden with the match-winning assist in BK Hacken's game against Djurgarden.

The 22-year-old served Lars Olden Larsen with the assist that will eventually secure the visitors all three points at Tele2 Arena.

Sadiq has been in a good run of form since joining the Wasps from FC Nardsjaelland in the summer transfer window, scoring five goals in 14 games. The assist in the win at Djurgarden was his second of the Swedish Allsevenskan.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was replaced in the 84 minute by Oscar Uddenas.

NK Hacken sit top of the Allsvenkan table, three points adrift of Djurgarden in second place.