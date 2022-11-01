GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 November 2022
Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq reacts after winning Swedish league

Former Ghana youth international Ibrahim Sadiq has expressed delight after winning the Swedish Allsvenskan league with BK Hacken. 

The 22-year-old joined Hacken in the summer transfer window from FC Nordsjaelland and played a huge role in the Wasps success this season.

Sadiq scored seven goals and provided three assists in 18 matches as Hacken won the league with a game left.

"Still dreaming. Proud of this team, To all the fans we love you so much," he posted on Twitter.

The winger featured as BK Hacken thrashed IK Goteborg 4-0 on Saturday to end the season on a high.

BK Hacken will represent Sweden in the UEFA Champions League next season, with the Ghanaian expected to make an impact in the competition.

 

