Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq scores and assists as AZ Alkmaar thrash Go Ahead Eagles

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq inspired AZ Alkmaar to victory in the Dutch Eredivisie after scoring and assisting in the 3-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.

The former Ghana youth international opened the scoring for AZ at the De Adelaarshorst Stadium before later serving the assist to seal victory.

Sadiq was explosive on the flanks, breaking the deadlock five minutes before half-time.

Sven Mijnans doubled the advantage for the visitors at the stroke of half-time before Sadiq went from scorer to provided in the second half.

The Ghanaian served Myron Van Brederode with AZ's third as they returned to Alkmaar with all three points.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has now netted three goals and provided four assists in 16 matches for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar remains in contention for a place in next season's Europa League, sitting only two points behind third-place FC Twente with a game remaining to end the campaign.