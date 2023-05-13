Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq scores as BK Hacken thump Degerfors in Sweden

Former Ghana U17 star, Ibrahim Sadiq continued his bright start to the season with his second goal of the campaign as BK Hacken thrashed Degerfors in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player scored his side's second in the 6-1 hammering of their opponents at the Bravida Arena.

Bernie Adama Troare gave Hacken the lead after just three minutes but Degerfors levelled in the 26th minute through Dijan Vukojevic.

Sadiq restored Hacken's lead 12 minutes later after heading home from a Mikkel Rygaard cross.

The floodgates opened for the Swedish champions with Simon Sandberg and Amane Romeo scoring in the space of two minutes to extend Hacken's lead before the break.

Five minutes after half time, Traore scored his second of the game before Momodou Lamin Sonko - who replaced Sadiq in the 58th minute - sealed victory on the hour mark.

Sadiq has been in fine form for the Swedish giants in the new campaign, scoring five goals in the Svenska Cup just before the league started.