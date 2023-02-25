Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq scores hat trick in BK Hacken’s big win against Trollhattan

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq scored a hattrick in BK Hacken’s 6-1 win against Trollhattan in the Swedish Cup on Saturday.

Hacken recorded their biggest away win in the competition this season following the result.

Momodou Lamin Sonko opened the scoring for Hacken in the 26th minute .

The Ghana youth star doubled the lead for Hacken in the 38th minute with his first in the game.

Mikkel Rygaard Jensen scored the third goal in the 41st minute before Trollhattan reduced the deficit before the half time break through Aliev.

Ibrahim Sadiq scored again in the 58th minute to see Hacken take a 4-1 lead in the second half.

Lars Larsen scored the fifth goal in the 69th minute before Ibrahim Sadiq completed his hattrick in the 77th minute.

The former Nordsjaelland winger was adjudged the best player of the match and also took home the match ball.

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Hacken this season.