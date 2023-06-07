Ghanaian winger Isaac Atanga scores but Aalesunds exit Norwegian Cup after defeat to Brann

Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga was on target for Aalesunds FK when they lost to SK Brann in the Norwegian Cup competition on Wednesday on post-match penalty shootouts.

Aalesunds bowed out to the competition after losing 6-5 on penalties to Braan following a 3-3 draw in regular time in the Round of 32.

Atanga started the scoring of the match when he put Aalesunds ahead in the 25th minute at the Colour Line Stadium in Ålesund.

Danish defender Svenn Crone got the equalising goal a few moments later for Brann before Aalesunds restored their advantage two minutes to the half-time break through Markus Seehusen Karlsbakk.

Thore Pedersen scored to level matters again for the visitors with two minutes remaining to full-time.

Karlsbakk scored again to give Aalesunds the lead in extra time, but the advantage was cut short four minutes later when Ole Blomberg equalised for the third time in the game for Brann.

Aalesunds scored five and missed three of their kicks while Brann scored six and squandered two to sail through to the next round of the Norwegian Cup.

Atanga scored twice in two appearances for Aalesunds in the cup competition and has three goals in 9 matches in the Norwegian League this season.