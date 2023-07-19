Ghanaian winger Isaac Atanga scores for Norwegian side Aalesund in heavy defeat

Ghanaian winger Isaac Atanga scored a consolation goal for Aalesund in a 5-1 defeat against Lillestrom in the Norwegian top flight on Wednesday.

Despite Atanga's opening goal in the 11th minute, Lillestrom made a strong comeback and secured a comfortable victory.

The Eliteserien round 11 match took place in front of an almost full Arasen Stadion, with nearly 6,000 spectators in attendance. Atanga's goal came from an assist by Bjorn Martin Kristensen.

However, Ylldren Ibrahimaj quickly levelled the score for Lillestrom in the 30th minute, and Vetle Skjærvik's goal before halftime gave the home side a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Lillestrom extended their lead with Akor Adams finding the net in the 56th minute. Thomas Lehne Olsen further solidified Lillestrom's dominance by scoring two goals, first in the 77th minute and then again in the 81st minute.

The victory elevates Lillestrom to 6th position on the table, having accumulated 26 points. On the other hand, Aalesund remains at the bottom of the table with only 7 points from 15 games.

Atanga's goal against Lillestrom was his fourth in 13 appearances since joining Aalesund in March 2023, following his departure from Turkish side Goztepe.