Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu features as KAS Eupen draw with Ajax in pre-season friendly

Winger Isaac Nuhu saw 75 minutes of action as Belgium outfit KAS Eupen held Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam to a pulsating draw at De Teokomst.

The 20-year-old attacker was at his usual best as KAS Eupen rounded up preparations against Ajax with a 1-1 draw.

The versatile forward is expected to play a key role in the upcoming Belgium topflight season.

Strike partner Smail Prevljak opened the scoring for KAS in the 50th minute with a brilliant finish.

Nuhu's Ghanaian compatriot Mohammed Kudus finished off an excellent cross from Nicolas Tagliafico with six minutes remaining.

Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen also featured for KAS Eupen in the friendly on Friday night.

KAS Eupen open their season with a trip to Sporting Charleroi on July 23, 2022.