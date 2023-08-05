Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu impresses as KAS Eupen stun KRC Genk

Ghanaian forward Isaac Nuhu produced an impressive performance to help KAS Eupen to a shocking win against KRC Genk in the Belgian league on Saturday afternoon.

Eupen travelled to the Cegeka Arena with slim chances of return home with even a point, but a second minute strike from Regan Charles-Cook was enough to secure victory for the visitors.

Nuhu saw 93 minutes of action before he was replaced by Jan Kral. The Aspire Academy product scored a rating of 6.9, according to sofascore.

Meanwhile, compatriot and Black Stars shot-stopper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen played an important role in ensuring KAS earned an important win after keeping a clean sheet. He was booked later in the game for time wasting.

On the other hand, Christopher Bonsu Baah made his league debut for KRC Genk while Joseph Painstil made a second half appearance, with Champions League football in midweek at stake.

The victory means KAS Eupen are unbeaten in the new season while Genk were handed their first defeat of the campaign.